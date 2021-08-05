Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior IT Project Manager for a Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation project to join them on a contract basis

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Senior Project Manager:

Management and administration of IT and Business projects with respect to scope, time lines, resourcing and risks to ensure delivery according to agreed project parameters

Communication of strategic vision, business benefits and value to be gained by achieving the project objectives to project team members and beyond project team, including reporting of project status and risks to all stakeholders

Setting and management of expectations relating to projects

Building and managing relationships with project stakeholders, including internal and external clients, to ensure operational service delivery is maintained and business impact minimised

Planning, co-ordination and facilitation of project work according to agreed priorities

Management of project delivery, progress tracking, project risks and issues management

Management of changes to the agreed project scope and/or time line to preserve business commitments and re-alignment of project objectives with regards to scope and time line in the event of change

Qualifications and experience

Dynamics 365

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Project Management with ability to apply any methodology or tool suited to the context and nature of the project and environment

At least 10 years’ experience within a financial services company within an IT development environment, that follows agile principles will be an advantage

Relevant tertiary qualifications within the field of Project Management, such as PM Diploma, PM degree,

PRINCE2 qualification or PMP, will be an advantage

Knowledge of and competent in applying project management principles

Knowledge of business products and processes and systems development life cycles

Competencies

Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives

Problem-solving thinking skills

Performance driven and results oriented

Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities

Work equally well independently and as part of a team

Contributing to team success

Client service oriented

Influencing and gaining commitment

Negotiating skills

Adaptability

Attributes

Honesty, integrity and respect

Positive enthusiastic can do attitude

Teaming

Persistence and resilience

Driven to perform under pressure

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

Project Governance

Project management principles

Managing Project Budgets

Project resources

Dynamics

Delivery management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position