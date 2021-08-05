Senior Business Analyst

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant degree in computer science, mathematics, economics or finance

MSc an added advantage

Minimum 5 years experience as an Analyst in an established organization with a total 10 years experience in total

Strong Microsoft Office skills

Experience using a business intelligence tool eg. PowerBi or Tableau

Knowledge of statistical tools in Excel, SPSS and SAS

Programming experience an advantage

Must possess own transport

Any previous mining experience while not required would be an advantage

KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :



Create new models that support business decisions by working closely with business units and IT teams to establish initiatives and strategies to improve productivity and optimize costs

Experience in forecasting, budgeting and financial analysis

Establishing new data gathering and analysis techniques within the organization

Finding patterns and trends in analyzed data

Gathering and analyzing data

Building algorithms based on statistical modelling procedures

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

