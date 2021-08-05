Senior Data Analyst

As a senior data analyst will use your analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyze and interpret large data sets in order to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business challenges.

The requirements for the role are:

Honours degree in a mathematical, statistical or actuarial field.

5 years experience in a quantitative analyst/ data analyst or data scientist role building models, reviewing pricing and valuations or developing scorecards

Experience with SAS, Excel and Python

