Senior Developer – Java

Education and Experience

Essential:

Matric (minimum C symbol pass advantageous)

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).

At least 6 years experience in java development

Java EE knowledge and experience.

Advantageous:

Formal Java qualification(s), Object-Oriented Analysis & Design, etc

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position