Senior Project Manager at Deloitte 3

Aug 5, 2021

I am urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager4 months contractProject manager will be required to manage network projects on-siteInfrastructure projects: specifically, network infrastructureExperience and Knowledge

  • 7 or more years’ experience in Project Management with a PMI or Prince 2 or other PM certification.
  • Experience of management in IT infrastructure programs and projects
  • Experience of working on projects that have involved the introduction of new ways of working / processes / methodologies into a business
  • Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
  • Highly numerate, with strong financial management
  • Strong supplier & people management skills
  • Agile / Scrum (Certified Scrum Master preferred
  • Experience of innovation initiatives

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Project
  • Manager
  • Infrastructure Projects

