Senior Project Manager at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager
4 months contract
Project manager will be required to manage network projects on-site
Infrastructure projects: specifically, network infrastructure
Experience and Knowledge

7 or more years’ experience in Project Management with a PMI or Prince 2 or other PM certification.

Experience of management in IT infrastructure programs and projects

Experience of working on projects that have involved the introduction of new ways of working / processes / methodologies into a business

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools

Highly numerate, with strong financial management

Strong supplier & people management skills

Agile / Scrum (Certified Scrum Master preferred

Experience of innovation initiatives

Desired Skills:

Senior

Project

Manager

Infrastructure Projects

