Senior Project Manager at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager4 months contractProject manager will be required to manage network projects on-siteInfrastructure projects: specifically, network infrastructureExperience and Knowledge
- 7 or more years’ experience in Project Management with a PMI or Prince 2 or other PM certification.
- Experience of management in IT infrastructure programs and projects
- Experience of working on projects that have involved the introduction of new ways of working / processes / methodologies into a business
- Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
- Highly numerate, with strong financial management
- Strong supplier & people management skills
- Agile / Scrum (Certified Scrum Master preferred
- Experience of innovation initiatives
Desired Skills:
