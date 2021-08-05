Systems Analyst (Enterprise Performance Management Solution) (CH701) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the Banking industry is looking for a Systems Analyst / Configuration Specialist with experience with Enterprise Performance Management Solutions. The ideal candidate can be based in either of the client’s Stellenbosch or Sandton offices.

Qualifications & Experience

Min: Grade 12 A relevant 4-year degree Understanding ETL, Business Warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions Exposure to EPM applications and Data Integration projects as Developer or Architect



Ideal: Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g., BCom, BSc) FTI BA or other relevant Diploma Project Management Experience



Key Tasks and Accountabilities:

Responsible for Board application projects, initiative and change requests

Interpret and understand business requirements for Board EPM application

Analysis and design, developing, testing, and implementing of changes to the Board application in support of the companys initiatives and change requests

Manage Board Application SDLC

Manage Board application reports, screens, inputs, workflows, user access, calculation, and procedures

Application and Database tuning

Attend and present changes at CAB meetings

Ensure adherence to the companys SDLC and IT governance

Develop appropriate systems documentation in support of policies and procedures

Board Solution Architecture

Develop and review System Solution Architecture – databases, cubes, entities, models etc.

Ensure adherence to the companys Enterprise Architecture framework

Manage integration points to other software solutions

Ad-hoc super-user support

Support business super-users

Co-ordinate problem resolution with Board MIT and or other software vendor technical support and other internal IT departments

Update and maintain service management systems (JIRA, Confluence, S-Track etc.) where applicable

Data architecture and Data management

Responsible for data architecture, data extraction and integration with Master Data Management solution and SAP

Develop and maintain EPM Data Architecture and models

Monitoring and Maintenance

Batch job monitoring

Custodian of Board Administration Console

Co-ordinate version / patch upgrades

System log maintenance

Back-ups, Clean-ups, etc.

?General:

