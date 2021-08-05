Systems Analyst (Enterprise Performance Management Solution) (CH701) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the Banking industry is looking for a Systems Analyst / Configuration Specialist with experience with Enterprise Performance Management Solutions. The ideal candidate can be based in either of the client’s Stellenbosch or Sandton offices.
Qualifications & Experience
- Min:
- Grade 12
- A relevant 4-year degree
- Understanding ETL, Business Warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions
- Exposure to EPM applications and Data Integration projects as Developer or Architect
- Ideal:
- Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g., BCom, BSc)
- FTI BA or other relevant Diploma
- Project Management Experience
Key Tasks and Accountabilities:
- Responsible for Board application projects, initiative and change requests
- Interpret and understand business requirements for Board EPM application
- Analysis and design, developing, testing, and implementing of changes to the Board application in support of the companys initiatives and change requests
- Manage Board Application SDLC
- Manage Board application reports, screens, inputs, workflows, user access, calculation, and procedures
- Application and Database tuning
- Attend and present changes at CAB meetings
- Ensure adherence to the companys SDLC and IT governance
- Develop appropriate systems documentation in support of policies and procedures
- Board Solution Architecture
- Develop and review System Solution Architecture – databases, cubes, entities, models etc.
- Ensure adherence to the companys Enterprise Architecture framework
- Manage integration points to other software solutions
- Ad-hoc super-user support
- Support business super-users
- Co-ordinate problem resolution with Board MIT and or other software vendor technical support and other internal IT departments
- Update and maintain service management systems (JIRA, Confluence, S-Track etc.) where applicable
- Data architecture and Data management
- Responsible for data architecture, data extraction and integration with Master Data Management solution and SAP
- Develop and maintain EPM Data Architecture and models
- Monitoring and Maintenance
- Batch job monitoring
- Custodian of Board Administration Console
- Co-ordinate version / patch upgrades
- System log maintenance
- Back-ups, Clean-ups, etc.
?General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.