Systems Analyst (Enterprise Performance Management Solution) (CH701) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Aug 5, 2021

Our client, in the Banking industry is looking for a Systems Analyst / Configuration Specialist with experience with Enterprise Performance Management Solutions. The ideal candidate can be based in either of the client’s Stellenbosch or Sandton offices.

Qualifications & Experience

  • Min:
    • Grade 12
    • A relevant 4-year degree
    • Understanding ETL, Business Warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions
    • Exposure to EPM applications and Data Integration projects as Developer or Architect
  • Ideal:
    • Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g., BCom, BSc)
    • FTI BA or other relevant Diploma
    • Project Management Experience

Key Tasks and Accountabilities:

  1. Responsible for Board application projects, initiative and change requests
  • Interpret and understand business requirements for Board EPM application
  • Analysis and design, developing, testing, and implementing of changes to the Board application in support of the companys initiatives and change requests
  1. Manage Board Application SDLC
  • Manage Board application reports, screens, inputs, workflows, user access, calculation, and procedures
  • Application and Database tuning
  • Attend and present changes at CAB meetings
  • Ensure adherence to the companys SDLC and IT governance
  • Develop appropriate systems documentation in support of policies and procedures
  1. Board Solution Architecture
  • Develop and review System Solution Architecture – databases, cubes, entities, models etc.
  • Ensure adherence to the companys Enterprise Architecture framework
  • Manage integration points to other software solutions
  1. Ad-hoc super-user support
  • Support business super-users
  • Co-ordinate problem resolution with Board MIT and or other software vendor technical support and other internal IT departments
  • Update and maintain service management systems (JIRA, Confluence, S-Track etc.) where applicable
  1. Data architecture and Data management
  • Responsible for data architecture, data extraction and integration with Master Data Management solution and SAP
  • Develop and maintain EPM Data Architecture and models
  1. Monitoring and Maintenance
  • Batch job monitoring
  • Custodian of Board Administration Console
  • Co-ordinate version / patch upgrades
  • System log maintenance
  • Back-ups, Clean-ups, etc.

?General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

