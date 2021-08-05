Systems and Commissions Administrator Officer

The Role: Our client is looking for a Systems and Commissions Administration Officer.
Essential functions:
- Obtaining Latest Bank Deposit information on a Daily basis
- Follow up on any unclear Deposit descriptions
- Updating Bank deposit into BIAS
- Chasing Commission Statements from Product Suppliers
- Allocating EOH EB Commission Statements
- Follow up of outstanding Bank Deposits, Commission Statements and unallocated amounts.
- Sorting out queries from Product Providers, Financial Advisors, BU Managers and Administrators
- Preparation of Payroll Instructions for Commission earnings
- Checking and obtaining sign off of Monthly Commission Payroll
- Assisting with Product Provider Contract Documentation
- Liaising with Commissions System Provider as required
- Review integrity of Commission data on the system
- Attending BIAS meetings with reference to system development for EB team
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric
- Excel skills
- Bookkeeping or Similar
Preferred Qualifications:
- Business / Finance Qualification
Experience required:
- Insurance related experience in commission reconciling
- System related experience ?? BIAS or similar
- Function related experience: 3 years
- Leading teams: 2 years
- Project experience: 2 years
Other experience:
- 2 years in a bookkeeping and reconciling role