Systems and Commissions Administrator Officer

The Role: Our client is looking for a Systems and Commissions Administration Officer.

Essential functions:

Obtaining Latest Bank Deposit information on a Daily basis

Follow up on any unclear Deposit descriptions

Updating Bank deposit into BIAS

Chasing Commission Statements from Product Suppliers

Allocating EOH EB Commission Statements

Follow up of outstanding Bank Deposits, Commission Statements and unallocated amounts.

Sorting out queries from Product Providers, Financial Advisors, BU Managers and Administrators

Preparation of Payroll Instructions for Commission earnings

Checking and obtaining sign off of Monthly Commission Payroll

Assisting with Product Provider Contract Documentation

Liaising with Commissions System Provider as required

Review integrity of Commission data on the system

Attending BIAS meetings with reference to system development for EB team

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Matric

Excel skills

Bookkeeping or Similar

Preferred Qualifications:

Business / Finance Qualification

Experience required:

Insurance related experience in commission reconciling

System related experience ?? BIAS or similar

Function related experience: 3 years

Leading teams: 2 years

Project experience: 2 years

Other experience:

2 years in a bookkeeping and reconciling role

