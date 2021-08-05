Systems and Commissions Administrator Officer

Aug 5, 2021

The Role: Our client is looking for a Systems and Commissions Administration Officer.

Essential functions:

  • Obtaining Latest Bank Deposit information on a Daily basis
  • Follow up on any unclear Deposit descriptions
  • Updating Bank deposit into BIAS
  • Chasing Commission Statements from Product Suppliers
  • Allocating EOH EB Commission Statements
  • Follow up of outstanding Bank Deposits, Commission Statements and unallocated amounts.
  • Sorting out queries from Product Providers, Financial Advisors, BU Managers and Administrators
  • Preparation of Payroll Instructions for Commission earnings
  • Checking and obtaining sign off of Monthly Commission Payroll
  • Assisting with Product Provider Contract Documentation
  • Liaising with Commissions System Provider as required
  • Review integrity of Commission data on the system
  • Attending BIAS meetings with reference to system development for EB team

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Excel skills
  • Bookkeeping or Similar

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Business / Finance Qualification

Experience required:

  • Insurance related experience in commission reconciling
  • System related experience ?? BIAS or similar
  • Function related experience: 3 years
  • Leading teams: 2 years
  • Project experience: 2 years

Other experience:

  • 2 years in a bookkeeping and reconciling role

