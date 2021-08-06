1st Line Support Technician at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville seeks a highly meticulous & focused 1st Line Support Technician to provide front line user support while assisting the team with maintenance and operations of all corporate tech infrastructure. You must also be able to meet the physical requirements which is being able to lift and handle up to 50 pounds in equipment. The successful candidate must possess a BA/BS Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or have equivalent practical experience and an A+ Certification or other industry recognised advanced certification. You must have at least 3 years work experience in Microsoft Windows desktops, servers & networks, demonstrated ability to troubleshoot and resolve basic desktop, notebook and mobile issues, Active Directory, LAN/WAN, DNS/WINS and DHCP skills with a good understanding of computer networking, security and infrastructure best [URL Removed]

Associates or BA/BS Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent practical experience.

Microsoft A+ Certification or other industry recognised advanced certification.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years work experience in Microsoft Windows desktops, servers and networks.

Demonstrated ability to troubleshoot and resolve basic desktop, notebook and mobile issues.

General understanding of computer networking, security and infrastructure best practices.

Knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory.

Understanding of LAN/WAN, DNS/WINS, DHCP and mobile computing environments.

Ability to meet the physical requirements of the position, including the ability to lift and handle up to 50 pounds in equipment.

Work with other information system individuals and teams and vendors in other countries.

Ability and willingness to provide support during off hours when necessary.

ATTRIBUTES:

Effective organisation and planning skills and ability to prioritize work on multiple projects with high attention to detail.

Strong communication, interpersonal and customer service skills to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

