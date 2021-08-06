Equity & Data Analyst (FinTech) at Candidate Connect

Rare opportunity to join a FinTech start up that is well funded together with the excitement of breaking new ground!

Directly influencing asset manager & leading investor buy/sell/hold stock decisions via a combination of Data Science and Investment Analysis techniques.

In essence, this business is driven by a tracking and budgeting App that analyses consumer spending trends – the data is then interrogated to identify trends, themes, assess if the trends identified are sustainable / profitable etc, and this research offering is then shared with subscribed asset managers and investors to consider further. The intention being to publish differentiated, in-depth analysis on listed and unlisted consumer facing companies for their clients.

This role offers a unique combination of both data science and fundamental equity research. You will apply your knowledge in fundamental investment analysis, by using your understanding of accounting and capital markets to ask the right questions. And data science, in collaboration with more senior data analysts, to extract the answers for your companys unique dataset.

Responsibilities

Fundamental equity analyst activities include:

Build and maintain financial models for listed companies

Reporting on key trends in the consumer market

Synthesizing important factors and trends from company reported results

Writing research reports

As a data analyst you will:

Query, clean and filter data for research and business projects

Analyze large and complex data sets

Identify trends and patterns in the data

Build data models

Provide reports on analysis to team and business

The successful candidate for this role will be:

Able to clearly communicate complex issues to a sophisticated and unsophisticated audience

Curious about the world around them

Ambitious and self-motivated, able to work on difficult tasks on their own, while also knowing when to seek assistance

Passionate about investment markets, demonstrated by evidence of personal trading track-record or a genuine interest in current market events

The following are mandatory requirements to be considered for the role:

A quantitative or financial undergraduate degree

+/- 2 years experience

Started on CFA journey

Intermediate knowledge of Python and SQL for data science applications

The successful candidate will be offered a one-year contract, with the possibility of a permanent role based on individual and company performance.

About The Employer:

Exciting FinTech company.

