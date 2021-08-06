Front End Developer X2 at Datafin Recruitment

Developing Expertise

Providing Insights

Showing Composure

Embracing Change

Inviting Feedback

Meeting Timescales

Managing Tasks

Taking Action

Important Competencies:

Examining Information

Interpreting Data

Adopting Practical Approaches

Exploring Possibilities

Conveying Self-Confidence

Thinking Positively

Impressing People

Convincing People

Challenging Ideas

Making Decisions

Upholding Standards

Following Procedures

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position