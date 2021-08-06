Intermediate to Senior System Analyst with SQL at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior System Analyst with SQL
We are looking for Systems AnalystProfessionals with 3-5yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand a solid knowledge base of the SDLC & SQL
About The Employer:
Systems Analyst Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing systems for improvement, recommend new system processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and revenue.
Systems Analyst Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluate company systems and current processes
- Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures
- Evaluate company performance, information, and formats
- Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs
- Track company systems progress and report on progress
- Develop procedures to improve existing systems
- Research and compare hardware and software needs to make recommendations for the company
- Advise on best practices
- Plan and implement supportive business solutions
- Document and create reports on systems effectiveness
- Recommend new system developments
- Analyze relevant data
- Translate data for presentation to other team members
- Enhance company business performance
- Create a guide to system updates
- Present key information to IT teams for improvements
- Estimate and establish costs of upgrades and improvements
- Address issues of existing systems
- Compile, write, and distribute system process specification
Requirements:
- Participate in the implementation of an enterprise application for insurers
- Understand the business requirements, do a gap analysis on the application to identify solution approaches, including design approaches, and finalise these with the users
- Act as a liaison between the business users and the project development and testing team
- Configure Business rules, calculations and formula using an object-orientated rule engine
- Design and execute test cases to verify the user expectation is realised
- Design and develop system documents and workflows
- Develop and improve insurance products on the admin platform
- 3-5 years of experience in implementation (requirements gathering and gap analysis) of a business applications in a domain insurance, financial service, Retail, Manufacturing
- Good conceptual, analytical and mathematical skills
- Strong techno-functional orientation with understanding of IT landscapes, Object orientation, multi-tier application, database design and the readiness to understand business process calculations and SQL queries
- Ability to match customer functional requirements and application system functionalities
- BA with B.E. (or equivalent) and CA (or equivalent)
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Any Insurance certification will be preferred
- Experience in insurance, especially non-life insurance and exposure to a policy admin systems like IDIT / Policy400 /Genesys / E-bao Tech / FirstGen / Permia / INGENIUM / ALIS / LIFE ASIA will be preferred