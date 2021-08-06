Intermediate to Senior System Analyst with SQL at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior System Analyst with SQL

We are looking for Systems AnalystProfessionals with 3-5yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand a solid knowledge base of the SDLC & SQL

About The Employer:

Systems Analyst Job Summary

We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing systems for improvement, recommend new system processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and revenue.

Systems Analyst Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluate company systems and current processes

Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures

Evaluate company performance, information, and formats

Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs

Track company systems progress and report on progress

Develop procedures to improve existing systems

Research and compare hardware and software needs to make recommendations for the company

Advise on best practices

Plan and implement supportive business solutions

Document and create reports on systems effectiveness

Recommend new system developments

Analyze relevant data

Translate data for presentation to other team members

Enhance company business performance

Create a guide to system updates

Present key information to IT teams for improvements

Estimate and establish costs of upgrades and improvements

Address issues of existing systems

Compile, write, and distribute system process specification

Requirements:

Participate in the implementation of an enterprise application for insurers

Understand the business requirements, do a gap analysis on the application to identify solution approaches, including design approaches, and finalise these with the users

Act as a liaison between the business users and the project development and testing team

Configure Business rules, calculations and formula using an object-orientated rule engine

Design and execute test cases to verify the user expectation is realised

Design and develop system documents and workflows

Develop and improve insurance products on the admin platform

3-5 years of experience in implementation (requirements gathering and gap analysis) of a business applications in a domain insurance, financial service, Retail, Manufacturing

Good conceptual, analytical and mathematical skills

Strong techno-functional orientation with understanding of IT landscapes, Object orientation, multi-tier application, database design and the readiness to understand business process calculations and SQL queries

Ability to match customer functional requirements and application system functionalities

BA with B.E. (or equivalent) and CA (or equivalent)

Good verbal and written communication skills

Any Insurance certification will be preferred

Experience in insurance, especially non-life insurance and exposure to a policy admin systems like IDIT / Policy400 /Genesys / E-bao Tech / FirstGen / Permia / INGENIUM / ALIS / LIFE ASIA will be preferred

