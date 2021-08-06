IT Back End Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing US-based software solutions firm seeks a highly technical IT Back End Developer (JHB) to provide exceptional service assisting clients to implement new and existing programmes. You must be experienced in the IT industry with UNIX scripting, knowledge of Oracle / DB2 / Teradata / Sybase / Informix / Hyperion and skilled in a programming language such as C/C++ / Java / COBOL or OO languages. You will be home-based and must have easy access to a major airport and good road communications as travel will be expected, often extended periods at short notice. If youre more interested in a technical hands-on role, then this opportunity is for you. Please only apply if you have a PHD or Masters [URL Removed] / Mentor to help a customer build the first few applications and customize existing applications.

Participate in both Pre-Sales and Post-Sales activities.

Work with customers onsite to install software, to build example solutions, to train customer staff (and their outside consultants if any), and to help customers build the first few applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be proficient in English.

Very experienced within the IT industry.

A hands on and inquisitive approach to working with technology. We are looking for people who want to get under the cover to find out how things work.

A demonstrated aptitude for coding and fascination with data.

Experience of using programming languages such as C++, Java, Python, Typescript or SQL, and experience of using Unix or Linux.

Awareness and interest of newer technologies, e.g., Cloud or Hadoop ecosystem

An enthusiasm for staying current with the latest technology and trends.

Helpful to have Knowledge or awareness of

Business MetaData

Scheduling.

Data quality and Data cleansing e.g., tools such as SAS Dataflux, Trillium et al.

Real-time applications or Web Services

Data Warehousing

Big Data applications

Advantageous

Foreign languages are an advantage with the following languages are of particular interest: Polish, French, Turkish, German, Spanish and Italian.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Polished and professional approach to communications with customers and prospects.

