Junior Analyst at Daymon South Africa

Job Summary:

Responsibility for supporting Analytics through data extracts, cleaning and building of data warehouses

Key Responsibilities and Deliverables:

Analytics

Extract data from systems, cleaning data and building of data warehouses

Work with Analytics team on linkage of data warehouse to data resource tools – Alteryx, SQL and Tableau

Support yearly objectives, business plans and budgets for assigned business unit

Participate in the establishment of standardized category management processes to be carried out by other team members and business partners as appropriate.

Key Competencies

Business Acumen

Customer Focus

Drive for Results

Team Oriented

Analytical skills

Integrity/Trust

Based on overall accountability, scope and level of responsibility, choose leadership framework for this position:

Individual Contributor

Manager of Individual Contributors

You may, from time to time, be required to perform other duties, which are lawful and reasonable. These may or may not be contained in this job description.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

extracting data

Report Writing

Research

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

