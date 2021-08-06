Junior Analyst at Daymon South Africa

Job Summary:
Responsibility for supporting Analytics through data extracts, cleaning and building of data warehouses
Key Responsibilities and Deliverables:
Analytics
- Extract data from systems, cleaning data and building of data warehouses
- Work with Analytics team on linkage of data warehouse to data resource tools – Alteryx, SQL and Tableau
- Support yearly objectives, business plans and budgets for assigned business unit
- Participate in the establishment of standardized category management processes to be carried out by other team members and business partners as appropriate.
Key Competencies
- Business Acumen
- Customer Focus
- Drive for Results
- Team Oriented
- Analytical skills
- Integrity/Trust
Based on overall accountability, scope and level of responsibility, choose leadership framework for this position:
- Individual Contributor
- Manager of Individual Contributors
You may, from time to time, be required to perform other duties, which are lawful and reasonable. These may or may not be contained in this job description.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- extracting data
- Report Writing
- Research
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Group Life Assurance