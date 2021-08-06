QA Automation Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Software Specialist in Century City seeks the technical expertise of a proactive QA Automation Engineer with strong design & scripting skills. Your core role will entail managing both Manual & Automation Testing, supporting UAT, writing, executing and maintaining test plans. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or equivalent discipline and be ISTQB Certified. You will also require 4 years experience in a similar role in the Mobile space including testing native Android & iOS apps, experience in Continuous Integration and delivery software such as Circle CI and Jenkins & be skilled with tech tools including Git & testing frameworks Appium, Cucumber and [URL Removed] both Automation and Manual Testing.

Support User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Requirement analysis and review.

Oversee the work of any Junior QA Automation Engineers, acting as a point of escalation.

Log and maintain bug reports/tickets.

Perform internal testing at all levels.

Overall responsibility to ensure requirements are traceable throughout the project.

Support customer testing of delivered software.

Write, execute and maintain test plans.

Write technical and non-technical documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Must hold at least a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognised tertiary institution. Equivalent experience may be considered.

ISTQB Certified.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 4 years experience as a QA Automation Engineer in the Mobile field.

Testing native Android and iOS apps.

Experience with automation testing frameworks such as Appium, Cucumber and JUnit.

Agile development methodologies like Scrum.

Software version control such as Git.

Experience in Continuous Integration and delivery software such as Circle CI and Jenkins.

Experience in software quality concepts such documenting source code and software language specific code quality practices.

Strong analytical, design and scripting skills.

Advantageous

Experience testing React Native and Flutter apps.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to earn the trust and respect of their colleagues.

Go above and beyond for their stakeholders / customers.

Have an extremely helpful attitude and be a team player.

Always leave things better than they found them.

Takes initiative and ownership.

Takes pride in what they produce and therefore produce high quality.

