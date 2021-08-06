SAP ABAP Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Software Specialist on Joburg seeks the technical expertise of an ambitious and solutions-driven SAP ABAP Developer to join its team. You will require experience with ABAP OO techniques with ABAP 7.4 and above, OData Services & UI5, CDS Views and Hana [URL Removed] OO techniques with experience of new ABAP 7.4 and above.

OData Services and UI5.

CDS Views.

HANA database knowledge.

Able to work alone or within a team – able to work in a multi-cultural environment and experience in collaborating cross-teams.

Nice to haves –

SAP Retail

PMR

CAR

SD

MM

FI

