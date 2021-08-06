Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist QALW 1480 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for a Senior C# Developer in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office [URL Removed] CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge [URL Removed] services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. If you are a passionate developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Minimum RequirementsSkills:
- +8 years experience in as a Software Engineer
- +2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms
- Technical knowledge – Required:
- At least 8 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
Well versed in code architecture and patterns:o Domain-driven design (DDD)o Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)o Factory patterno Repo pattern [URL Removed] in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutionsUnderstanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.
Qualifications required:
- IT degree or diploma.
Qualifications advantage:Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
- AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
- AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design