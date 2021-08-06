Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist QALW 1480 at Mediro ICT

In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge [URL Removed] services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. If you are a passionate developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum RequirementsSkills:

+8 years experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms

Technical knowledge – Required:

At least 8 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

MS Azure:

Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

IoT-Hub

Event-Hub

Service Bus

Stream Analytics

Function Applications etc.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:o Domain-driven design (DDD)o Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)o Factory patterno Repo pattern [URL Removed] in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutionsUnderstanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.

Qualifications required:

IT degree or diploma.

Qualifications advantage:Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

