Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist QALW 1480 at Mediro ICT

Aug 6, 2021

Contract role exists for a Senior C# Developer in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office [URL Removed] CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge [URL Removed] services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. If you are a passionate developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum RequirementsSkills:

  • +8 years experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms
  • Technical knowledge – Required:
  • At least 8 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

MS Azure:

  • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • IoT-Hub
  • Event-Hub
  • Service Bus
  • Stream Analytics
  • Function Applications etc.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:o Domain-driven design (DDD)o Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)o Factory patterno Repo pattern [URL Removed] in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutionsUnderstanding of:

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.

Qualifications required:

  • IT degree or diploma.

Qualifications advantage:Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

  • AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

  • AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
  • AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Learn more/Apply for this position