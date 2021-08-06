Senior Database Support Administrator (MS SQL)

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Be responsible for the installation, configuration and upgrading of MS SQL server software.
- Participate in the establishment and maintenance of database standards and procedures, in accordance with the information technology (IT) governance within the companys Business Solutions and Technology Department (BSTD).
- Work independently to deliver outputs that meet the turnaround time and quality standards expected by business. (This includes the design of databases, the management of physical database structures, and the resolution of database-related incidents).
- Display an ability to provide solutions and approaches to database-related problems (barring those of high complexity and risk).
- Provide management information for reporting on the quality, turnaround times and impact of database deliverables.
- Stay current with MS developments, and conduct research into new database technologies that would benefit or enhance the database administration function within the company
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelors degree in IT or Computer Science, or an equivalent qualification;
- At least 810 years of work experience that includes being progressively more responsible for MS SQL server database administration and related technologies;
- Experience in the implementation of high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) for SQL servers;
- Experience in the implementation of MS Business Intelligence (BI) platforms, including Server Analysis Services (SSAS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and MS Power BI;
- Knowledge of database support for Customer Relationship Management software (CRM) and SharePoint based applications;
- Experience in working with MS Windows servers, including Active Directory (AD)
- Previous exposure to the MS Azure SQL cloud database; and
- Previous exposure to Oracle server and other database management systems.