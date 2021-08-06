SharePoint Engineer/Developer (Contract) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading provider of innovative tech for Data-Driven Operations urgently seeks the technical expertise of a SharePoint Engineer/Developer to fill an 18-Month Contract role. The ideal candidate will have relevant Microsoft Certifications with 3-5 years SharePoint Server experience including SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; & troubleshooting; a deep understanding of SharePoint Architecture, migrations to SharePoint Online and the design, administration & support of SharePoint On-Premise. You should also be able to delivery presentations & discuss complimentary products at a solutions-level while being able to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions. Remote work on offer.REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Microsoft Certifications.

Experience/Skills –3 5 Years experience:

SharePoint Server.

Deep understanding in SharePoint Architecture.

Deep troubleshooting skills with SharePoint.

SharePoint 2010, 2013 and 2016.

Design, administration and/or support experience with SharePoint On-Premise.

Migrations to SharePoint Online.

Upgrades between SharePoint versions.

SharePoint Disaster Recovery scenarios.

Other:

Able to travel domestically and work with different cultures and customers.

Strong presentation skills with the ability to deliver presentations and discuss complimentary products at a solutions level.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for new innovative technology and driving customer transformation.

Able to communicate with a variety of different audiences.

Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen

Ability to lead and motivate technical communities.

Can effectively recognise and adapt to change.

Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations.

Effective written and verbal communication skills, with both technical and non-technical audiences

Fluent English oral and written communication.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position