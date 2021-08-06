Shopfloor Systems Specialist (LENH8888F) at Mediro ICT

Shopfloor Systems Specialist position available in Pretoria Rosslyn. Contract up to end of March 2022, renewable.5+ years relevant experience is required. Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) [URL Removed] and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as [URL Removed] and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as [URL Removed] and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as [URL Removed] user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business [URL Removed] daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of [URL Removed] that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user [URL Removed] and review system design and evaluate [URL Removed] systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.Minimum RequirementsTechnical skills required:Minimum 2-3 years experience in Production / manufacturing system operations [URL Removed] Database [URL Removed] / Linux [URL Removed] Shell scripting [URL Removed] Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (ADVANTAGE).Any of the below skills will be an advantage:Speaking German (advantageous).Agile experience (advantageous).ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).Openshift (advantageous).Prometheus (advantageous).Elastic stack (advantageous).CI/CD (advantageous).JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous).Strong interpersonal and communication [URL Removed] ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful [URL Removed] interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / [URL Removed] be willing to deal with (talk to) customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might [URL Removed] to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF [URL Removed] board work ethics this is of utmost [URL Removed] to take up different tasks in the [URL Removed] and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)

