Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding talents of a self-driven Software Developer who thrives under pressure is sought by a fast-paced FinTech company to join its team. Your core role will be design reusable, exceptional quality and scalable working software that aligns with the business requirements. You will also be expected to do Code Reviews, support Continuous Improvement by investigating for alternatives and innovative tech options & presenting your recommendations for architectural review while participating in stand-ups and spring planning. You must have Grade 12/Matric, a relevant accredited IT Certification, 2-4 years Development experience within a high-volume environment, strong SQL skills, ORM technologies, Relational Databases, Git, Mercurial, CVS, Subversion, TFS, Test-Driven Development & exposure to graph databases. You must also be familiar with CI Tools, Object Oriented analysis and design and be able to build cloud-based applications in [URL Removed]

Write well designed, testable and working code based on business requirements.

Ensure the code is scalable and adheres to security standards.

Deployable in infrastructure provided for release.

Commit to source control in a working state with all dependencies updated.

Quality Assurance

Ensure code is working and signed off by the client.

Ensure all Code Reviews have passed.

Ensure all tests are working.

Technical Analysis –

Be involved in the planning, design and development of the identified systems and platforms, contributing to all phases of the development life cycle.

Responsible for supporting the Continuous Improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

Documentation –

Assist with relevant documentation as and when required.

Participation in SCRUM Team

Actively participate in stand-up, sprint planning retrospectives etc.

Work with team to meet the sprint goal.

Responsibilities on Demand –

Due to the fluid and dynamic environment, new, additional or changed position responsibilities will occur. Successful demonstration of change orientation is an on-going responsibility in all positions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

Any relevant accredited IT Certifications.

2 – 4 Years proven development experience within a high-volume environment.

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies.

Knowledge of source control such as Git, Mercurial, CVS, Subversion, TFS.

Solid understanding of the SDLC.

Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software.

Experience with Test-Driven Development.

Exposure to graph databases.

Message Queues.

Agile Techniques, DoD, Scrum, Kanban, Standup, Sprints, Retrospectives etc.

Previous experience within a FinTech or Payments environment.

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

CI Tools.

Build highly scalable cloud-based applications in AWS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Flexibility: A talent for adjusting quickly to rapid change, with a strong sense of urgency and ability to work well under pressure.

Team Player: A reliable team member, experience in working effectively with others in a team setting and able to take in other’s ideas as well as constructive criticism from team members.

Analytical abilities: An eye for detail, technical as well as in a general context.

Communication: An ability to communicate clearly and confidently in an international environment.

Commitment: The dedication to achieve goals; and to continuous professional and personal development.

Time Management.

Follows up.

Information Monitoring.

Innovative.

Continuous Process Improvement.

