Software Developer C#.NET at Evolve Medical

We are hiring Software Developers to join our dynamic, problem solving, solution oriented, skilful team.

Tech and Frameworks that we LOVE:

.NET Framework, .NET Core, .NET

NoSQL, Relational Database, Data analytics

Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) & Message queue

Micro, Macro & Mono

SPA & MPA

What Knowledge and Skills You Should Have:

Web languages (.NET {C#}, CSS, HTML, JavaScript)

Web frameworks (ASP.NET MVC, Angular, Bootstrap)

Source control and team development (Azure DevOps, Git and standard git-flow)

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) is advantageous

MSMQ is advantageous

Database platforms (MS SQL)

NoSQL (MongoDB) is advantageous

ORM framework (Entity framework, Dapper is advantageous)

Microsoft technologies SSAS, SSIS, SSRS is advantageous

Good understanding of IoC (Inversion of control) & DI (Dependency Injection)

Firm understanding of OOP and SOLID principles

Great communication and collaboration skills

Full stack development is advantageous

What We Need from You:

Perform various development duties

Testing, developing, enhancing and maintaining software systems

Take ownership of your work and lead by example

Participate in backlog grooming sessions to plan workable solutions

Write code that is readable, maintainable and reusable

Have the willingness to learn

Have a team player attitude, ready to assist team members and provide constructive feedback

Be Innovative and apply creative thinking

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Angular

HTML

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Evolve Medical, positioned as a software development company within a larger group of companies, is responsible for developing and maintaining bespoke systems built using varied technology stacks comprised up of .NET and open-source technologies.

We actively seek exciting and interesting technologies and opportunities for growth.

Our philosophy is to provide systems and services which exceed the requirements of our clients and their customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and successfully.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Awesome people

Flexible hours

Flexible working location

20 days’ annual leave

PTO – Personal Time Off

Regular knowledge sharing sessions

Medical Aid

Retirement Annuity

Learn more/Apply for this position