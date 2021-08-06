Software Developer C#.NET at Evolve Medical

We are hiring Software Developers to join our dynamic, problem solving, solution oriented, skilful team.
Tech and Frameworks that we LOVE:
- .NET Framework, .NET Core, .NET
- NoSQL, Relational Database, Data analytics
- Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) & Message queue
- Micro, Macro & Mono
- SPA & MPA
What Knowledge and Skills You Should Have:
- Web languages (.NET {C#}, CSS, HTML, JavaScript)
- Web frameworks (ASP.NET MVC, Angular, Bootstrap)
- Source control and team development (Azure DevOps, Git and standard git-flow)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) is advantageous
- MSMQ is advantageous
- Database platforms (MS SQL)
- NoSQL (MongoDB) is advantageous
- ORM framework (Entity framework, Dapper is advantageous)
- Microsoft technologies SSAS, SSIS, SSRS is advantageous
- Good understanding of IoC (Inversion of control) & DI (Dependency Injection)
- Firm understanding of OOP and SOLID principles
- Great communication and collaboration skills
- Full stack development is advantageous
What We Need from You:
- Perform various development duties
- Testing, developing, enhancing and maintaining software systems
- Take ownership of your work and lead by example
- Participate in backlog grooming sessions to plan workable solutions
- Write code that is readable, maintainable and reusable
- Have the willingness to learn
- Have a team player attitude, ready to assist team members and provide constructive feedback
- Be Innovative and apply creative thinking
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Angular
- HTML
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Evolve Medical, positioned as a software development company within a larger group of companies, is responsible for developing and maintaining bespoke systems built using varied technology stacks comprised up of .NET and open-source technologies.
We actively seek exciting and interesting technologies and opportunities for growth.
Our philosophy is to provide systems and services which exceed the requirements of our clients and their customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and successfully.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Awesome people
- Flexible hours
- Flexible working location
- 20 days’ annual leave
- PTO – Personal Time Off
- Regular knowledge sharing sessions
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Annuity