Software Engineer (Android) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing leader in online fashion is seeking a forward-thinking & proactive Software Engineer with strong Android to join its team. You will be expected to hit the ground running, working on their Android app, maintaining a high velocity in adding features as user requirements change. You will require 5+ years Software Development, 2+ Java (Android SDK) and/or Kotlin, RESTful APIs, Web Services, Git, Jira, be able to architect, develop, test & effectively maintain mobile Android apps. Any experience with E-commerce-based applications will prove beneficial. If youre obsessed about building elegant & high-performing systems, then APPLY NOW!DUTIES: Contribute to the development of a bleeding edge mobile e-commerce Android application.

Design, develop and test code written in Java/Kotlin.

Draft technical specifications and briefs.

Monitor and profile application performance.

Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.

Perform code reviews.

Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class Android mobile application.

Publish applications to the Google Play Store. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications BSc Degree in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is beneficial. Experience/Skills 5+ Years in Software Development.

2+ Years in Java (Android SDK) and/or Kotlin development.

Architecting, developing, testing and maintaining Android mobile applications.

RESTful APIs and Web Services.

Revision Control Systems (specifically Git).

Experience with an issue tracking/management system (specifically Jira).

Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns (like MVVM) and OOP.

Experience with E-commerce-based applications is beneficial. ATTRIBUTES: Decisive

Continuously learning & improving

Thinks big

Obsessed about the customer and the user experience

Accountable

Collaborative

Trustworthy, approachable and open minded

Simplifies processes and solves complexity While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to[Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.