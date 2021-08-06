Trainee Data Analyst at Rhodes Food Group

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 13 August 2021 at 16:30 (close of business).

Please note that this is a Permanent Position.

A Trainee Data Analyst position has become vacant in the Supply Chain (Long Life Foods) function based at Groot Drakenstein.

The purpose of the job is to collect, process and analyze supply chain related data to provide meaningful information to the organization in support of developing and sustaining effective supply chain operations.

The successful candidate will report to the Head of Supply Chain and the responsibilities will include the following:

Collecting data from various sources and maintaining data systems.

Developing and maintaining databases.

Analysing data using statistical and other appropriate techniques.

Identifying and interpreting trends in data sets.

Improving data integrity through ongoing data cleaning, categorisation and standardisation of naming conventions.

Build & maintain fit for purpose supply chain information sets/reports for the various supply chain requirements.

Working with supply chain functions to identify, scope & build appropriate information processes and systems.

Key Skills:

Advanced Excel Skills/MS Office skills.

PowerBI and/or similar.

SQL, R, or other programming language experience beneficial.

Attention to detail, critical thinker and analytical (data driven).

Proactive self-starter.

Our ideal candidate should have the following:

B.Eng (Industrial) Degree.

0-2 years Analyst experience in a FMCG environment will be an advantage.

To apply, please forward a brief Curriculum Vitae (CV) and certified copies of your qualifications to Human Resources Department.

All information provided by candidates will be verified. RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd has the right to withdraw the advertisement and or not appoint anyone in the position. Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. Should you not hear from RFG (Pty) Ltd within 14 days after the closing date, then please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Employment Equity:

This position will be filled in line with the objectives of RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd Employment Equity plans and designated candidates are encouraged to apply in accordance with applicable legislation.

