12 Months contract System Analyst

expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively. Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a

variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate business requirements. Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the

necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts, infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of the business), etc. Define and document each function that the system is

required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analysing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements. Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT

development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements. Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform –

impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies and assumptions. Manage traceability between the system requirements and

derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail. Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration

and development tasks and ensure results are successful. Ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected. Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear

feedback and request training where appropriate. Participate and contribute to a development culture where

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

