12 Months contract System Analyst

Aug 9, 2021

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing
services, processes and systems in order to be more efficient.

  • Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’
    expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate
    solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.
  • Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a
    variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project
    managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate
    business requirements.
  • Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the
    necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts,
    infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of
    the business), etc.
  • Define and document each function that the system is
    required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by
    defining and analysing the required interactions between the
    system and its environment in terms of interface and integration
    constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are
    satisfied by the system requirements.
  • Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT
    development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit
    requirements.
  • Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform –
    impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain
    the set of system requirements together with the associated
    rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies and assumptions.
  • Manage traceability between the system requirements and
    derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail.
  • Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration
    and development tasks and ensure results are successful. Ensure
    testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes
    being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.
  • Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear
    feedback and request training where appropriate.
  • Participate and contribute to a development culture where
    information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are
    actively shared.

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis

