Java Developer at First National Bank

Role Purpose

The design, creation, testing and documentation of new and amended applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards to help business be more efficient and provide a better service

Responsibilities

? Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness. ? Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively. ? Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients. ? Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries. ? Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews. ? Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and

Spring ?

Spring-Boot ?

Spring-MVC ?

Apache camel ?

Liquibase ?

Hibernate ?

Maven ?

Postgresql ?

SOAP web services ?

JMS ?

JUnit / Mockito ?

Ansible ?

IntelliJ Idea

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

– JavaAbout Us

– With FNB, you can be part of a company that offers you a career, not just a job. With a wide range of employment options and business areas to choose from, you are bound to find a perfect fit. We share accountability with our employees and provide you with the best possible opportunities to learn and grow. We are breaking new ground with our innovative thinking and challenging our employees to think differently and develop into the thought leaders of the future. The foundation of our success is in our entrepreneurial culture and the belief that our people are our single most important resource. If you share our values of being: ? Helpful ? Effective ? Ethical ? Innovative ? Accountable and you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.

