AEM Front End Developer

The main purpose of this scope of work is to secure the services of an experienced AEM

specialist (front-end developer) with the following attributes (not all exhaustive)

Experience with AEM and associated content and UI technologies (Sling, HTL).

Build trusted advisor relationships with our clients & partners.

Provide leadership across all stages of customer engagements, including estimations, project initiation, discovery workshops, capturing requirements, build, QA and operations.

Help to establish overarching digital transformation program goals and objectives for a customer.

Lead discovery workshops with the ability to understand and articulate customer needs based on limited customer feedback. Capture & refine requirements and translate them into technical details relevant to UI development in the context of AEM.

Leverage hands-on technical and product skills, to design the solution architecture in partnership with one or more solution experts.

Define and articulate technical strategy, project plans and timelines.

Architect and design AEM component pieces that will be used to construct digital platforms for both web and mobile for global enterprises.

Provide technical leadership for the development team, representing them in customer-facing dealings, taking ownership in sprint delivery and resolving functional and technical issues relating to the UI.

Perform code reviews and ensure that the team adheres to common coding.

OOP

Design patterns

Functional programming

Project architecture

Responsive UI development

Web and mobile development experience

Gulp, Webpack or relevant

basic understanding: structure, components, Touch UI + authoring, etc.

Sling/HTL templating a plus HTML5

Template engine: Handlebars, Mustache or others accessibility

pre-processors: SASS, LESS or relevant

Browser support

CSS

Vanilla

es5/6

Framework is a bonus – React, Angular or others

Degree in the field of Information Technology, Web Design, Digital Media, Multimedia

Communications or related discipline;

10+ years digital content management experience with Adobe AEM/CQ5 including

web page design, content organization , content editing , web architecture and web

analytics;

5+ years of UX/UI development experience – taking ownership, driving

understanding, and delivering solutions that exceed expectations with strong

storytelling skills;

7+ years of software development experience with 5+ years of experience in design

and implementation of modules on Adobe CQ 5.3 and AEM [Phone Number Removed]; and

along with 5 years of experience in Java developer;

Experience in technical management and execution of large digital applications across multiple frameworks and platforms;

Experience with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Analytics is strongly preferred. You will be seen as an AEM expert, staying on top of the capabilities of all aspects of the product

AEM, Java/J2EE, Sling, Application design and development experience;

Experienced and deep knowledge on custom AEM Reusable components, Widgets,

Templates, Widgets on top of JCR and Apache Sling (9 Implicit Objects), Apache

Jackrabbit CRX and AEM;

Thorough exposure of the end-to-end content lifecycle, web content management, content publishing / deployment and delivery processes as well as experience in implementing 2+ full cycle AEM projects;

Experience with the full software development lifecycle and software development methodologies (Agile);

Experience in building enterprise applications using Java/J2EE technologies, e.g. servlets, database access, SOAP client;

Experience in migrating content and digital assets to AEM 6.x;

Working knowledge of different Application servers like JBOSS, Apache Tomcat,

Web logic.

Experience on Java Content Repository (API) suite, Sling web framework and Apache Felix OSGi framework(R6/R7);

Experience on Sighlty, Sling Models, touch UI libraries and Adobe core components

Strong experience with setting up AEM/CQ5 using Maven and standard Eclipse tools;

Strong expertise in UI frameworks like Angular.JS, [URL Removed] Spring MVC;

Experience in building and consuming REST services;

AEM migration experience (preferably been a part of 2+ migration efforts);

Google Analytics a plus;

Broad and detailed understanding of financial services industry

