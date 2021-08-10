Angular & NodeJS Full Stack Developer

Aug 10, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • B Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
  • Highly skilled in TypeScript, JavaScript and HTML5
  • Knowledge of Angular design and development practices
  • Knowledge of NodeJS design and development practices
  • Knowledge of MongoDB design and development practices
  • Experience with creating self-contained, reusable, and testable components
  • Experience with enterprise deployment pipeline and source control best practice
  • Experience with writing comprehensive unit tests using automated TDD tasks
  • Experience with creating configuration, build, and test scripts for Continuous Integration environments
  • Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services used in the system
  • Knowledge of AWS and cloud deployment is highly advantageous
  • Knowledge of financial services industry is highly advantageous

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Delivering high quality code
  • Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop
  • Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented TypeScript, HTML and CSS
  • Coordinating the workflow between the business analysis, UX design, functional testing, and yourself
  • Integrating with multiple internal systems using REST
  • Code deployments on premises and AWS cloud
  • Code and swagger documentation as required
  • Mentoring and knowledge transfer within the team

Competencies:

  • Examining Information
  • Interpreting Data
  • Developing Expertise
  • Articulating Information
  • Challenging Ideas
  • Team Working
  • Managing Tasks
  • Producing Output

