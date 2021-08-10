Angular & NodeJS Full Stack Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
- B Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Highly skilled in TypeScript, JavaScript and HTML5
- Knowledge of Angular design and development practices
- Knowledge of NodeJS design and development practices
- Knowledge of MongoDB design and development practices
- Experience with creating self-contained, reusable, and testable components
- Experience with enterprise deployment pipeline and source control best practice
- Experience with writing comprehensive unit tests using automated TDD tasks
- Experience with creating configuration, build, and test scripts for Continuous Integration environments
- Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services used in the system
- Knowledge of AWS and cloud deployment is highly advantageous
- Knowledge of financial services industry is highly advantageous
Responsibilities and work output:
- Delivering high quality code
- Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop
- Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented TypeScript, HTML and CSS
- Coordinating the workflow between the business analysis, UX design, functional testing, and yourself
- Integrating with multiple internal systems using REST
- Code deployments on premises and AWS cloud
- Code and swagger documentation as required
- Mentoring and knowledge transfer within the team
Competencies:
- Examining Information
- Interpreting Data
- Developing Expertise
- Articulating Information
- Challenging Ideas
- Team Working
- Managing Tasks
- Producing Output