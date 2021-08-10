Front-end Developer

- Deep knowledge of data visualization tools like Qlik Sense and/or Tableau.
– Extensive knowledge of Java development tools and REST and JSON interfaces.
– Good knowledge of automation tools and/or software to automate data pipelines (e.g. Linux and bash scripting).
– Good knowledge in programming languages Python and Java and operational experience with statistical analysis tool.
– Basic knowledge and experience with modern software development solutions based on micro services and application containerization (e.g. Docker).
– Familiar with common cloud architectures and respective data science tools especially on Microsoft Azure.
– Knowledge of advanced analytics, statistics and machine learning methods is a plus.
– Up to date knowledge of the current developments in data science.
– Pro-active team player with strong analytical thinking and problem solving mind-set.
– Highly technically oriented and ready to expand technical knowledge.
– Result-driven, team oriented and self-contained way of working.
– Ability to achieve high quality results under tight schedules.
Requirements:
Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/Media Design preferred alternatively >5 years of relevant professional experience
Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends
Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions
Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, [URL Removed] frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces
Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban