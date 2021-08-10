Front-end Developer

  • Deep knowledge of data visualization tools like Qlik Sense and/or Tableau.

    – Extensive knowledge of Java development tools and REST and JSON interfaces.

    – Good knowledge of automation tools and/or software to automate data pipelines (e.g. Linux and bash scripting).

    – Good knowledge in programming languages Python and Java and operational experience with statistical analysis tool.

    – Basic knowledge and experience with modern software development solutions based on micro services and application containerization (e.g. Docker).

    – Familiar with common cloud architectures and respective data science tools especially on Microsoft Azure.

    – Knowledge of advanced analytics, statistics and machine learning methods is a plus.

    – Up to date knowledge of the current developments in data science.

    – Pro-active team player with strong analytical thinking and problem solving mind-set.

    – Highly technically oriented and ready to expand technical knowledge.

    – Result-driven, team oriented and self-contained way of working.

    – Ability to achieve high quality results under tight schedules.

    Requirements:

    Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/Media Design preferred alternatively >5 years of relevant professional experience

    Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends

    Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions

    Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, [URL Removed] frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces

    Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban

