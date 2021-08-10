IT Support

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology Essential
Up to at least 4 years related experience
Reliable Transport to be mobile between Branches
Be willing to travel locally and into Africa
- Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues
- Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including account setup and network configuration
- Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem
- Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits
- Talk clients through a series of actions, either via phone, email or chat, until a technical issue has been resolved
- Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams (e.g. software developers)
- Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers
- Refer to internal database or external resources to provide accurate tech solutions
- Ensure all issues are properly logged
- Prioritize and manage several open issues at one time
- Follow up with clients to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting
- Prepare accurate and timely reports
- Document technical knowledge in the form of notes and manuals
- Maintain jovial relationships with clients
Desired Skills:
- voip
- firewalls
- digital
- Hardware troubleshooting
- unified wifi
- anti virus
- softwared installation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma