IT Support

Aug 10, 2021

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology Essential
Up to at least 4 years related experience
Reliable Transport to be mobile between Branches
Be willing to travel locally and into Africa

  • Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including account setup and network configuration
  • Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem
  • Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits
  • Talk clients through a series of actions, either via phone, email or chat, until a technical issue has been resolved
  • Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams (e.g. software developers)
  • Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers
  • Refer to internal database or external resources to provide accurate tech solutions
  • Ensure all issues are properly logged
  • Prioritize and manage several open issues at one time
  • Follow up with clients to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting
  • Prepare accurate and timely reports
  • Document technical knowledge in the form of notes and manuals
  • Maintain jovial relationships with clients

Desired Skills:

  • voip
  • firewalls
  • digital
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • unified wifi
  • anti virus
  • softwared installation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

