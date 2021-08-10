IT Support

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology Essential

Up to at least 4 years related experience

Reliable Transport to be mobile between Branches

Be willing to travel locally and into Africa

Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including account setup and network configuration

Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem

Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits

Talk clients through a series of actions, either via phone, email or chat, until a technical issue has been resolved

Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams (e.g. software developers)

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers

Refer to internal database or external resources to provide accurate tech solutions

Ensure all issues are properly logged

Prioritize and manage several open issues at one time

Follow up with clients to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting

Prepare accurate and timely reports

Document technical knowledge in the form of notes and manuals

Maintain jovial relationships with clients

Desired Skills:

voip

firewalls

digital

Hardware troubleshooting

unified wifi

anti virus

softwared installation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

