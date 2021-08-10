Java Developer

Aug 10, 2021

  • strategy and leverage common solutions and services, to meet key project goals.

Requirements:

  • IT degree or equivalent diploma
  • At least 3 – 5 development experience working on a modern technology stack
  • Experience working with agile scrum teams
  • Proven track record working within a large software eco-system and the ability to adopt to new technologies
  • Solid experience with Java and Spring frameworks
  • Solid experience with modern JavaScript web development framework such as AngularJS Experience with web services and integration
  • Experience with both relational and NoSQL databases such as DB2, SQL, and MongoDB
  • Be proficient with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
  • Be proficient in HTML5, CSS
  • Advantageous to have
  • Advanced JavaScript skills and experience with NodeJS
  • Experience with Nginx as a web server and API gateway
  • Experience with Ansible for DevOps configuration management
  • Understanding of Micro-services architecture

Responsibilities and work outputs:

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests
  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable
  • Provide clients with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solutions
  • Collaborate with team members in developing, testing (automated unit testing) and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases and resolve test issues/queries
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution thereof
  • Deliver on service level agreements made to ensure that stakeholder expectations are managed

Learn more/Apply for this position