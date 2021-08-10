Java Developer

- strategy and leverage common solutions and services, to meet key project goals.
Requirements:
- IT degree or equivalent diploma
- At least 3 – 5 development experience working on a modern technology stack
- Experience working with agile scrum teams
- Proven track record working within a large software eco-system and the ability to adopt to new technologies
- Solid experience with Java and Spring frameworks
- Solid experience with modern JavaScript web development framework such as AngularJS Experience with web services and integration
- Experience with both relational and NoSQL databases such as DB2, SQL, and MongoDB
- Be proficient with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
- Be proficient in HTML5, CSS
- Advantageous to have
- Advanced JavaScript skills and experience with NodeJS
- Experience with Nginx as a web server and API gateway
- Experience with Ansible for DevOps configuration management
- Understanding of Micro-services architecture
Responsibilities and work outputs:
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests
- Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable
- Provide clients with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solutions
- Collaborate with team members in developing, testing (automated unit testing) and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
- Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases and resolve test issues/queries
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution thereof
- Deliver on service level agreements made to ensure that stakeholder expectations are managed