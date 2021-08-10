Network Supervisor

Aug 10, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Coordinate, implement, control and monitor change plans
  • Data integrity control
  • Identify improvement initiatives
  • Implement compliance requirements
  • Team planning
  • Conflict resolutions
  • Implementation of operational plans
  • Promote and assure adherence to SHERQ procedures
  • Resource and asset mobilisation
  • Infrastructure planning and maintenance
  • Information management and support
  • Access control, alarm and CCTV
  • Comply with IMS standards
  • Compliance with standards and resource control

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • COMPTIA N+ Certificate
  • COMPTIA A+ Certificate
  • Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Certificate
  • Microsoft Certified Integration Technology Professional Certificate
  • VMWare Specialist Certificate
  • 3 years network and server administration experience
  • 5 years information technology and systems experience
  • Code B driving license

Email: [Email Address Removed]

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • information technology and systems
  • network and server administration

Learn more/Apply for this position