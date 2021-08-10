Network Supervisor

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Coordinate, implement, control and monitor change plans
- Data integrity control
- Identify improvement initiatives
- Implement compliance requirements
- Team planning
- Conflict resolutions
- Implementation of operational plans
- Promote and assure adherence to SHERQ procedures
- Resource and asset mobilisation
- Infrastructure planning and maintenance
- Information management and support
- Access control, alarm and CCTV
- Comply with IMS standards
- Compliance with standards and resource control
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Grade 12
- COMPTIA N+ Certificate
- COMPTIA A+ Certificate
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Certificate
- Microsoft Certified Integration Technology Professional Certificate
- VMWare Specialist Certificate
- 3 years network and server administration experience
- 5 years information technology and systems experience
- Code B driving license
Email: [Email Address Removed]
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- information technology and systems
- network and server administration