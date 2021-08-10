Network Supervisor

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Coordinate, implement, control and monitor change plans

Data integrity control

Identify improvement initiatives

Implement compliance requirements

Team planning

Conflict resolutions

Implementation of operational plans

Promote and assure adherence to SHERQ procedures

Resource and asset mobilisation

Infrastructure planning and maintenance

Information management and support

Access control, alarm and CCTV

Comply with IMS standards

Compliance with standards and resource control

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Grade 12

COMPTIA N+ Certificate

COMPTIA A+ Certificate

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Certificate

Microsoft Certified Integration Technology Professional Certificate

VMWare Specialist Certificate

3 years network and server administration experience

5 years information technology and systems experience

Code B driving license

Email: [Email Address Removed]

South African Citizens only.

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

