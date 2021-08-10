Professional Partner Network Administrator at Africorp Solutions

Largest independent Tax Practice in South Africa with an esteemed and far-reaching Professional Partner Network seeks a highly skilled administrative expert to assist our lead in the tracking and management of these partnerships.
Our partners include tax, legal and accounting firms, amongst others, and we therefore require an individual with the following knowledge and expertise:
- Proficient Excel, tracking and reporting skills
- Excellent research and writing skills
- Great business acumen
- Experience in marketing and client service
- Tax and/or legal knowledge
- Bcom degree advantageous
Daily duties would include, but not limited to:
- Assisting Team Lead with any ad-hoc daily duties
- Research of various companies and industries in related field
- Tracking
- Report writing
- Diary management
- Streamlining processes
- Project Management
- Drafting various documents
Desired Skills:
- Tracking
- Research
- Report Writing
- Dairy Management
- Project Management
- Meticulous
- Driven
- Motivated
- Resilient
- Excel Skills
- Business Acumen
- Marketing
- Excellent communication skills