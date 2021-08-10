Professional Partner Network Administrator at Africorp Solutions

Largest independent Tax Practice in South Africa with an esteemed and far-reaching Professional Partner Network seeks a highly skilled administrative expert to assist our lead in the tracking and management of these partnerships.

Our partners include tax, legal and accounting firms, amongst others, and we therefore require an individual with the following knowledge and expertise:

Proficient Excel, tracking and reporting skills

Excellent research and writing skills

Great business acumen

Experience in marketing and client service

Tax and/or legal knowledge

Bcom degree advantageous

Daily duties would include, but not limited to:

Assisting Team Lead with any ad-hoc daily duties

Research of various companies and industries in related field

Tracking

Report writing

Diary management

Streamlining processes

Project Management

Drafting various documents

Desired Skills:

Tracking

Research

Report Writing

Dairy Management

Project Management

Meticulous

Driven

Motivated

Resilient

Excel Skills

Business Acumen

Marketing

Excellent communication skills

