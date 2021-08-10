QA Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Job purpose
The Test Analyst in the External (Integration & Workflow Quantum) team is responsible for setting up the relevant documentation to identify and define the required tests (test plan and test matrix), preparing test data in all the different environments, executing the test conditions to verify the results in the different stages of testing whilst carefully monitoring test coverage to evaluate the overall quality experienced.
Key outcomes
The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:
- Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
- Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
- Integration impact test analysis
- Defining the appropriate tests required
- Gathering and managing the Test Data
- Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)
- Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Post implementation production support (after care)
- Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team
Qualifications and experience
- ISTQB CTAL Advanced Test Analyst Certificate and/or other relevant qualification
- Solid understanding of Software quality and agile methodologies, tools and techniques (black box, white box and automated testing experience)
- Knowledge of OO concepts and principles (highly desired)
- Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)
- Intermediate knowledge and experience in SQL
- Knowledge of SSIS, SSRS and ETL testing is an advantage
- 5+ years related experience of Software Testing/Quality Assurance
- Active participation in team to improve the testing process/define the team’s test strategy
- Technical knowledge (HTML) and solid experience in WEB Application testing would be to your advantage
- Testing experience of mainframe applications recommended
- Understanding of common software failures and faults
- Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage
- Automated testing experience would be an advantage
- Please include workflow systems experience
- Knowledge of API testing
Competencies
- Client focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Being resilient
- Drive results
- Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Ability to perform well under pressure
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
- Professional work standards
- Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
- Is accountable for own actions
- Honesty, integrity and respect
