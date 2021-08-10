RPG Developer

At least 3 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

RPG 7

RDI

Embedded SQL

Good communication skills

Be pro-active and take initiative and willing to work in a fast paced, proactive environment

Desired Skills:

ILE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A technology consulting and services company with 10,000 associates in 33 global locations. More than 200 leading enterprises depend on our expertise to be more disruptive, agile, and competitive.

We focus on conceptualizing, designing, engineering, marketing and managing digital products and experiences for high-growth companies looking to disrupt through innovation and velocity.

Our expertise addresses the growth needs of enterprises in dynamic industries such as Hi-tech, Manufacturing, Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Consumer Services, Public Services and Healthcare.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

