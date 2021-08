RPG Developer

Design, develop, implement and support technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification

The work you need to deliver

Internal Collaboration: Effective and consistent service delivery, teamwork, communication and customer

Quality Assurance – technical solution: Follow standards; best practices of IT team, maintains a high quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and

Quality Assurance – testing: Conduct necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit), pass basic test scenarios and functionality sanity checks, take responsibility for acquiring developer test data, list all impacted areas and database impact to jira’s for regression testing, complies with all business requirements and does the tester reopen the fixed defect multiple times for the same

Testing: Perform relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit) and take responsibility for acquiring developer test da

Software Development Efficiency – Business Requirements: Take accountability for understanding business requirements by asking questions, clarifying requirements, research appropriate solutions/answers, providing an analysis and recommendations to meet requirements, insight into business requirements – demonstrates an understanding toward why these requirements should be implemented and identify, understand and communicate critical dependencies, integration and impact (Internal and external) of requirements.

Planning: Define scope and main pieces of work/tasks (must be logged in Jira), estimate duration of IT solution based on business requirements (update Jira), provide honest feedback on the progress of tasks irrespective of challenges and update jira status when

Software development and implementation: Takes full accountability to deliver work/task within agreed time period,Develop, enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received, write code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications, amend any defects within the solution, take responsibility for ensuring successful integration with internal and external systems, migrate applications into applicable environments, conduct implementation checks and testing and post implementation monitoring, complete and maintain relevant technical

Risk / Opportunity identification related to Expenses and Revenue/ Innovate:Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly, minimise the company’s loss by controlling excessive wastage, contain costs within budget parameters, suggestions increased productivity/SDLC/Quality, suggested improvements/Provided solutions; not just technical, come forth with ideas on how to marry business and

Performance and Development: Manage own performance and

Treating Customers Fairly: Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly

Values:Live the values namely, Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and

Competencies required

Deciding & Initiating Action

Adhering to Principles & Values

Applying Expertise & Technology

Analysing; Learning & Researching

Creating & Innovating

Planning & Organising

Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting & Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures & Setback

Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives

Experience and Qualifications

Diploma: Information Technology

At least3 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

RPG 7

RDI

Embedded SQL

Good communication skills

Be pro-active and take initiative

Location

The above-mentioned position is currently available in the Legacy Solutions department

Desired Skills:

RPG Developer

SQL

About The Employer:

the group enables business and people from all walks of life to achieve their financial goals and life aspirations.

We help people grow their savings, protect what matters to them and invest for the future. We help companies and organisations care for and reward their employees and members. Through our own network of advisers or via independent brokers and utilising new platforms and provides practical financial solutions for people, communities and businesses

