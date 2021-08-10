SAP BW Consultant at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our business units to fill in a role of a SAP BW Consultant x2Contract opportunitiesDetails:Duration & start dates: 1 role is a 3 month contract, start dates asap but no later than 1 September for 3. The second role is 3.5-4 months and start date is 1 September to mid December.Additional information: Apart from SAP BW, they also require an understanding S4 landscape, CDS views, SAP S.4 Hana landscape, HANA Database server, Performance optimisations, CDS views, SAC planning and reporting, Basic understanding of performance on servers and can work with the BASIS [URL Removed] Remote work. Work for the ATS Reporting team. If working policy changes and we come back into office and they are Gauteng based may require 1 2 days on site but very fluid currently and can be from other locations. Not a pre-requisite to be on-site.

Desired Skills:

SAP

BW

Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position