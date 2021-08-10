Senior Full Stack C# Azure Developer

NEW WORK: There is so much to love right here…. This is a high calibre retail and payments hub working SAAS. They are a technically strong / cutting edge environment with a creative (think out of the box) culture.

The current need is for a Senior C# Full Stack Developer with deep knowledge in Azure Cloud. You will play in the Retail Analytics space, building an Azure hosted application!

By nature, they salute the entrepreneurial spirit with a passion and love for clean code and a natural knack for deep problem solving!

You also need to come equip with the following:

10 years’ experience coding in the Microsoft stack; you are no doubt a Software Engineer who has earned a badge or two

You are skilled in .NET Core, RESTful/Web APIs, Entity framework, SQL, Postman, & JavaScript

Microsoft Azure – SaaS

Extensive experience with Agile /SCRUM

Qualification

A BSc degree in Computer Science or something similar

