Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – Long Term Contract – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A high energy atmosphere is urgently looking for an exceptional Senior Java Developer with who is highly skilled in implementing and monitoring solutions to join a top engineering group that puts the forward in forward-thinking manufacturing and technology. Some of the cool tasks include Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements and propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

If you are big on sharing knowledge and ideas, this is for you! Join a team that encourages solution driven thinking in an efficient and vibrant environment.

Technical Skills:

8 years commercial experience

Angular

JAVA EE

JAVA

Developing on AWS

EJB

RESTful

SOAP services

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

WebStorm

KAFKA

Maven

Gradle

Gulp/grunt

Webpack

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ53371 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Angular

JAVA EE

RESTful

SOAP services

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Jenkins

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position