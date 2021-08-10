Senior Software Developer

If your brain is analytical and you have a passion for coding in financial services , then I have a role for you ! Work on a hybrid model of work from home and in office. Well known financial institution with a close knit and highly competent team need your skills!

Key Performance Areas:

Database design and development

User interface design and development

Software development and unit testing

Mentoring Junior Developers

Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software

system components or software system enhancements

Provide third line support to Operations on occasion

Research and investigate new technologies

Log analytics

Functional Competencies:

Databases: MS SQL Server

Software: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful APIs, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored

Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT

Qualifications:

3 Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/ B Tech

Information Technology) from a recognized institution

Experience

Minimum of 5 years experience in a software development role and environment

Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus and MORE

