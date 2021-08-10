Senior Software Developer

If your brain is analytical and you have a passion for coding in financial services , then I have a role for you ! Work on a hybrid model of work from home and in office. Well known financial institution with a close knit and highly competent team need your skills!
Key Performance Areas:
Database design and development
User interface design and development
Software development and unit testing
Mentoring Junior Developers
Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site
Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software
system components or software system enhancements
Provide third line support to Operations on occasion
Research and investigate new technologies
Log analytics
Functional Competencies:
Databases: MS SQL Server
Software: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful APIs, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored
Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT
Qualifications:
3 Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/ B Tech
Information Technology) from a recognized institution
Experience
Minimum of 5 years experience in a software development role and environment
Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus and MORE