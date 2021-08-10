Senior Technician at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
SPATIAL PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT – URBAN PLANNING AND DESIGN
SENIOR TECHNICIAN
BASIC SALARY: R417 967 to R439 466 PER ANNUM – REF NO: SPE 31/21
Requirements:
- A National Diploma or first degree in Quantity Surveying/Building or Civil Engineering
- Two (2) to five (5) years’ appropriate experience
- Computer literate with a minimum intermediate proficiency level of skill in MS Office Suite
- MS Project suite would be highly advantageous
- SAP proficiency would be a preference
- Valid Code B (08) driver’s licence and the ability to travel within the boundaries of the City to sites and beyond.
Key performance areas:
- Accountability in terms of the Quantity Surveying Professions Act 2000 (Act 49 of 2000) for all work and decisions of a Quantity Surveying nature performed under its jurisdiction
- Ensuring compliance with the Construction Industry Development Board Act (Act 38 of 2000)
- Valuing, negotiating, agreeing, certifying and approving contractor and consultant payments under minimal supervision of a limited value within the approved contract sums, terms and conditions
- Verifying under minimal supervision that construction tender and contract documentation prepared under its jurisdiction is in compliance with the construction regulations in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act
- Ability to perform duties adequately under supervision of a Professional Quantity Surveyor or Project Manager.
