Senior Technician at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

SPATIAL PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT – URBAN PLANNING AND DESIGN

SENIOR TECHNICIAN

BASIC SALARY: R417 967 to R439 466 PER ANNUM – REF NO: SPE 31/21

Requirements:

A National Diploma or first degree in Quantity Surveying/Building or Civil Engineering

Two (2) to five (5) years’ appropriate experience

Computer literate with a minimum intermediate proficiency level of skill in MS Office Suite

MS Project suite would be highly advantageous

SAP proficiency would be a preference

Valid Code B (08) driver’s licence and the ability to travel within the boundaries of the City to sites and beyond.

Key performance areas:

Accountability in terms of the Quantity Surveying Professions Act 2000 (Act 49 of 2000) for all work and decisions of a Quantity Surveying nature performed under its jurisdiction

Ensuring compliance with the Construction Industry Development Board Act (Act 38 of 2000)

Valuing, negotiating, agreeing, certifying and approving contractor and consultant payments under minimal supervision of a limited value within the approved contract sums, terms and conditions

Verifying under minimal supervision that construction tender and contract documentation prepared under its jurisdiction is in compliance with the construction regulations in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act

Ability to perform duties adequately under supervision of a Professional Quantity Surveyor or Project Manager.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 20 August 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

