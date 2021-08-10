Senior Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Requirements

Knowledge of SQL for DB querying

Knowledge of JIRA / Agile Methodology

Proficient with QC ALM

Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)

A team player

A great communicator and transparent

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a global team

Someone who has a “can do” attitude

Someone who has an eye for Quality

Someone who is able to challenge the status quo

Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrates a “role model” behaviour

Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills

Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects

Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation.

Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives.

Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, product owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic.

Participate in the team backlog grooming.

Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing.

Qualifications & Experience

ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate

5-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical

Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL.

Experience working in the Rewards Programme environment would be a bonus but not essential.

Desired Skills:

QA

SQL

SDLC

Tester

ISTQB Certified

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position