Senior Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Requirements
Knowledge of SQL for DB querying
- Knowledge of JIRA / Agile Methodology
- Proficient with QC ALM
- Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)
- A team player
- A great communicator and transparent
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a global team
- Someone who has a “can do” attitude
- Someone who has an eye for Quality
- Someone who is able to challenge the status quo
- Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrates a “role model” behaviour
- Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills
- Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects
- Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation.
- Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives.
- Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.
- Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, product owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.
- Build and foster deep relationship with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values.
- Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic.
- Participate in the team backlog grooming.
- Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing.
Qualifications & Experience
ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate
- 5-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical
- Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL.
- Experience working in the Rewards Programme environment would be a bonus but not essential.
Desired Skills:
- QA
- SQL
- SDLC
- Tester
- ISTQB Certified
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric