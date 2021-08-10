Software Tester at Headhunters

Our client in the retail & wholesale industry sector and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Software Tester.
Responsibilities:
- Testing of software Applications
- Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.
- Recording results in test documentation.
- Identifying and logging test failures and identifying with the software development team.
- Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.
- Creating and executing test plans for software development.
- Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software.
- Executing test cases.
- Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.
- Performing software testing, functional, integration, performance and regression testing.
- Verifying SQL query and stored procedure.
- Testing developed software against specified requirements.
- Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.
- Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.
- Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.
Requirements:
- IT Qualification in Software Development or similar is essential
- At least 5 years experience working as a Software Tester or Business Analyst
- Testing and automation experience
- Experience in UX/UI processes highly advantageous
- Experience in layout and user journey advantageous
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.