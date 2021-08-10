SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a SQL /ETL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Key outcomes

Someone who can do

Data mapping between systems

ETL Development

Qlikview Development

Skilled as BI Data Analyst, ETL or BI Developer can work for this role

Competencies

Client Focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Drives results

Being Resilient

Critical & Systems Thinking

Attention to detail

Communication Skills

Decision Making

Initiating Action

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty, integrity and respect

Ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

Development SQL

ETL

SQL Server Reporting Services

SSIS Development

SQL Server Integration Services

Data warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

