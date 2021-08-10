SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a SQL /ETL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Key outcomes
Someone who can do

  • Data mapping between systems
  • ETL Development
  • Qlikview Development

Skilled as BI Data Analyst, ETL or BI Developer can work for this role
Competencies

  • Client Focus
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Collaborates
  • Drives results
  • Being Resilient
  • Critical & Systems Thinking
  • Attention to detail
  • Communication Skills
  • Decision Making
  • Initiating Action

Attributes

  • Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Honesty, integrity and respect
  • Ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

  • Development SQL
  • ETL
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • SSIS Development
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • Data warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

