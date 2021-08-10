SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a SQL /ETL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
Key outcomes
Someone who can do
- Data mapping between systems
- ETL Development
- Qlikview Development
Skilled as BI Data Analyst, ETL or BI Developer can work for this role
Competencies
- Client Focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Drives results
- Being Resilient
- Critical & Systems Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Communication Skills
- Decision Making
- Initiating Action
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty, integrity and respect
- Ability to work independently
Desired Skills:
- Development SQL
- ETL
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- SSIS Development
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Data warehouse
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric