Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Job purpose

The Systems Analyst will play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change. Their primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value. The incumbent will be expected to analyse business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Systems Analyst:

Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s, or creating new technology implementations.

Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration.

As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g. security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product.

Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis.

Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete.

Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge.

Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution.

Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence.

Document and implement best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals.

Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritisation.

Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date.

Collaborate with developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly.

Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritisation, planning and tracking.

Post implementation support to business and IT.

Doing business support and handling queries / errors regarding the production systems.

Qualifications and experience

Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis

Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable

+5 years Systems Analysis experience

3 – 5 years’ experience in the Investment industry

Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous

Exposure to C#, XML, JSON and COBOL essential

3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous

Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years

Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential

Experience in SQL stored procedures essential

Demonstrated knowledge of object oriented analysis and design

Strong data analysis skills

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous

Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions

Competencies

Client Focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Drives results

Being Resilient

Critical & Systems Thinking

Attention to detail

Communication Skills

Decision Making

Initiating Action

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty, integrity and respect

Ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

UML

Systems Analysis

SQL

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

