Systems Analyst II/Production Support Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Ensure quality delivery & optimal performance of systems including maintenance & stability of applications as the next Systems Analyst II/Production Support Analyst sought by a growing Retail Group. You will also be expected to ensure ideal integration of new functionality and services to the broader ITS environment while interpreting and transforming business requirements into well-defined system solutions and specifications. You will require a relevant IT tertiary qualification, 2-4 years in a similar role, strong SQL and Relational Database knowledge, good understanding and application of the SDLC, working knowledge of various system integration formats, relevant business process context knowledge & Application Management [URL Removed] user queries through managing incidents / problems / changes logged for Merchandising Applications through the Service Desk.

Take ownership of incidents impacting Merchandising and downstream systems.

Identify root cause of problems (including cross team) and appropriate measures taken.

Maintain focus on systems availability and achieving Service Level Agreement targets.

Manage multiple tasks and prioritise appropriately to minimise business impact.

Maintain operations documentation (specifications and standby), ensure accurate and relevant at all times, according to agreed standards.

Collaborate with all key stakeholders including Business Project teams, Partners, Development teams within ITS, to understand business requirements.

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design.

Ability to interpret business requirements / Business Requirement Definitions/Specifications into System Requirement Specifications.

Develop and maintain System Requirement Specifications and test documentation.

Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements/changes) and all interfaces with other systems.

Do standby on a rotational basis.

Cross skilling in different Merchandising processes.

System Changes: Testing, Implementation and Maintenance.

Develop system test plans for system and integration testing.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Perform Quality Assurance, Regression and Systems Integration Testing and feedback results.

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures where required.

Monitor changes to ensure correctness and provide post-implementation support.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

3-Year IT tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills

2-4 Years relevant experience as a Systems Analyst/ Production Support Analyst.

Strong SQL and Relational Database knowledge.

Good working knowledge of various system integration formats.

Application Management skills.

Good understanding and application of the SDLC.

Relevant business process context knowledge.

Advantageous

Relevant retail and business knowledge.

Good understanding / knowledge of Merchandising processes.

Experience on multiple projects.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills.

High performance delivery.

Attention to detail.

Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated.

Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means.

Connects with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners.

Drives quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce complex issues to simple solutions.

Excellent planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially.

Personal effectiveness and the ability to work in a pressurised environment.

Ability to anticipate and resolve problems before they occur.

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

