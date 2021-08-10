UI/UX Designer at Headhunters

Our client in the retail industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an UI/UX Designer.

Responsibilities:

  • Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers.
  • Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
  • Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
  • Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with the team
  • Build page navigation buttons and search fields
  • Develop UI mockups and prototypes showing site functions
  • Create original graphic designs
  • Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Identify and troubleshoot UX problems
  • Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback.
  • Adhere to style standards on fonts, colours and images

Requirements:

  • BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field
  • Portfolio of design projects
  • Knowledge of wireframe tools
  • Up to date knowledge of design software
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role
  • Working knowledge of HTML and Cascading stylesheet (CSS) would be advantageous.

