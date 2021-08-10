UI/UX Designer at Headhunters

Our client in the retail industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an UI/UX Designer.

Responsibilities:

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers.

Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with the team

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes showing site functions

Create original graphic designs

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback.

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colours and images

Requirements:

BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field

Portfolio of design projects

Knowledge of wireframe tools

Up to date knowledge of design software

Excellent time management skills

Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

Working knowledge of HTML and Cascading stylesheet (CSS) would be advantageous.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

