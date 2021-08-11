Applications Engineers are critical to our merchant journey. As an Applications Engineer you will work closely with our onboarding, sales, engineering and products teams to ensure our merchants experience seamless and effortless integration support.
- Interface directly with our merchants and their technical teams, serving as their primary technical point of contact during integration
- Understand user requirements and communicate how we can solve their business and technical challenge
- Partner with our Product, Engineering and Account Management team in helping customers understand what is technically possible
- Spend time interacting with users by email, phone and Zoom/similar
- Optimize our internal and external documentation and processes surrounding a host of products
- Partner with our Team Lead to support in refining tools and practices to increase the efficiency of self-service, the accuracy of our recommendations, and the quality of service to merchantsWhat We’d Like You To Have
- An understanding of technical systems and the ability to translate that knowledge to support merchants
- A curiosity and drive to work with team members across the organisation to deliver excellent support to our merchants
- The ability to self organize and initiative to identify opportunities for improvement
- Previous payments experience is a plus
- The ability to foster strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Strong business writing and spoken English
- An understanding of multiple programming languages, such as Python or JavaScript
-
valid work authorisation to work in South Africa
-
Due to the effects of Covid-19, our teams are currently working remotely. If you’re currently not working remotely or never have, we’ll set expectations of what this looks like, during our interview process.
- In a nutshell, time- and self-management skills are going to be vital. Other considerations are access to a desk or workspace, internet access and I guess a good supply of fresh air and coffee or tea – whatever gets you through your work day.
Desired Skills:
- python
- javascript