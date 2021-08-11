We are looking for a BI Business Analyst to join our team on an initial contract basis. We are happy with someone who can work remotely from within South Africa. If you are ready for a new and exciting opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Senior (or strong intermediate)
Location: Remote (the team is based in Cape Town)
Initial 6 month contract opportunity
– BI Business Analyst/ Business Analyst with BI experience or exposure
– The environment is very much a Microsoft one, thus using MS BI tools, i.e. SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, etc. knowledge on this is valuable
– Product Owner experience
– Insurance/ Financial Services Industry experience
– Youll be working closely with the BI Development Team