Business Analyst

ICT Company seeks to urgently hire an experienced Business Analyst, with Azure, BABOK, SQL, SDLC, Microservices architecture, COBIT/ITIL and IT Mobile computing experience.

Permanent position based in Northern Suburbs Cape Town (relocation at own cost)

Overall Purpose:

The incumbent will be responsible for partnering with the internal and external stakeholders to determine requirements and recommend solutions to address the complex business problems of the organization and industry. He/she will conduct business analysis and interpret business needs to the ICT Team. The business analyst must also ensure that a high level of continuous improvement focus is embedded in the SDLC process

Qualifications:

Matric

Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline

Relevant certifications in Business AnalysisOther Requirements:

5+ years in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis

3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design

5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)

Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components

Experience of working with security design principles

Experience in working with SQL

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience in working with APIs and Web-based applications

Experience in mobile applications

Knowledge of applicable legislation

Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, business intelligence and system design

Knowledge of Microservices architecture

Knowledge of legacy and web-based systems interface with each other

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g., COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.

Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)

Desired Skills:

COBIT

ITIL

DevSecOps

etc. Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position