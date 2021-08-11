Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for Full Stack Developers to join their team. You will have the opportunity to expand your skills, knowledge and experience not only in technology but also by learning more about the financial services industry. This role is 100% remote but you must be based in the Western Cape (or willing to relocate) as there will be occasional meetings in Cape Town.Duties:

Implement solutions according to best practices

Produce tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions

Work across the full-stack spectrum (front-end, APIs, back-end, databases etc)

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team

Understand requirements and develop efficient solutions

Develop an understanding of the system, business processes and technology involved

Be mindful of the team’s objectives and be supportive of the team’s processes and activities

Proactively assess the current tech stack, implementations, solutions, strategies, and plans

Identifying and contributing to areas of improvement and growth for the team

Requirements:

5-10 years development experience

Solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice

Experienced with .NET Standard Framework, .NET Core, and C#

Experienced with HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, and TypeScript

Experienced with a JavaScript framework such as Angular or React

Experienced with REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services

Experienced with version control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging

Experienced with relational database design and Microsoft SQL

Experienced with Microsoft Azure and DevOps

Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team

